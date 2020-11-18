FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Pennant Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Pennant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

PNTG opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 300.76. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $52.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,275 shares in the company, valued at $79,436,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,091,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

