FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted by William Blair

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

VRM opened at $35.56 on Monday. Vroom has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $85,999,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 544,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

