FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

