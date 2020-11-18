FY2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Lifted by Cormark

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock opened at C$16.87 on Monday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$26.67. The company has a market cap of $453.96 million and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.68.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,491,100. Insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575 in the last ninety days.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

