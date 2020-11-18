FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.