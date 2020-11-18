FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Increased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11).

