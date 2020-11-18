FY2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Increased by KeyCorp

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,112,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 251,799 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

