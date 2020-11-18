FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Issued By B. Riley

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $10.50 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

