FY2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of AIT opened at $77.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.49 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

