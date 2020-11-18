FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Grid in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Grid’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NGG opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.03%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

