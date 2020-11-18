FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered by Truist Securiti

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.97.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

