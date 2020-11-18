Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

