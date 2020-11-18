Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VINO opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

