Gavin Morris Purchases 23,809 Shares of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH) Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (DFCH.L) (LON:DFCH) insider Gavin Morris bought 23,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.78 ($13,064.78).

DFCH stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.88. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

