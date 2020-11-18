Geeq 24-Hour Volume Reaches $365,323.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $365,323.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,955,554 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.