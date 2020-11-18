Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.