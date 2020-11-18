Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average is $250.20. The stock has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

