Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.28

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 36042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

