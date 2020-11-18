Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

