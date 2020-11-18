Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 165 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.