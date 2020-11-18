Glassman Wealth Services Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $162.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

