Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuit were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $358.75 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

