Glassman Wealth Services Buys 248 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

