Glassman Wealth Services Buys 403 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $207,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $201,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,147.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

