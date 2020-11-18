Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.