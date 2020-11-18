Glassman Wealth Services Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Yum China were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 994,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 101,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

