Glassman Wealth Services Has $44,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 776.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hologic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.