Glassman Wealth Services Has $47,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $222.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

