Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1,729.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

