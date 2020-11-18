Glassman Wealth Services Invests $45,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 167,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

