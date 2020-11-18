Glassman Wealth Services Invests $50,000 in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNP. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 370,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 106,949 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

