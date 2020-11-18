Glassman Wealth Services Makes New $54,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.