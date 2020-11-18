Glassman Wealth Services Purchases New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of DKNG opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

