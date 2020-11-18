Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

