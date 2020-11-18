Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.