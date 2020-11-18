Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.50.

GLOB opened at $182.91 on Monday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $884,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

