Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $182.91 on Monday. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after buying an additional 680,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $659,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Globant by 2,346.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

