GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.09

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 21338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GMS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

