Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,770 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $37,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,162,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 449,413 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.

