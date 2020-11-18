GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDRX. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

GoodRx stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $11,148,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

