GoodRx’s (GDRX) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

