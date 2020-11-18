Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GROUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.