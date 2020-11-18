Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($27.33).

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €20.18 ($23.74) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.78. Grand City Properties S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.