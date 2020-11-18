Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

