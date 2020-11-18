GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GSKY stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $670.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSKY. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

