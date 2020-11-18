Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $18.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $121.52 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

