GrowGeneration Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for GrowGeneration in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of GRWG opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.19 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,595.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

