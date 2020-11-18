Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GFED opened at $15.53 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.