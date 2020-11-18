H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.25. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

