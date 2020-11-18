Head to Head Analysis: Crawford United (CRAWA) vs. Its Competitors

Crawford United (OTCMKTS: CRAWA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crawford United to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 6.31% 23.06% 7.47% Crawford United Competitors 12.33% -86.17% 5.50%

Crawford United has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crawford United and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crawford United Competitors 171 766 1334 38 2.54

Crawford United currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Crawford United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crawford United is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crawford United and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $89.70 million $6.98 million 9.38 Crawford United Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 26.05

Crawford United’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crawford United rivals beat Crawford United on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

